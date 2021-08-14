Fugitives try to flee from police in a taxi after chase in stolen car ends in Northumberland

Two suspected fugitives were arrested after abandoning a stolen car in Northumberland and trying to flee the area in a taxi.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 12:33 pm

Northumbria Police were alerted by colleagues at Durham Constabulary that a suspected stolen vehicle had entered the region.

The Peugeot 108 was seen travelled at high speeds through Ryton, Greenside and into Prudhoe where the vehicle lost control and crashed in the early hours of August 13.

Two male occupants got out and fled on foot into a new housing estate.

The pursuit involved Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police forces.

Police descended on the area when a motor patrol officer spotted a taxi leaving the estate.

Northumbria Police said: “They followed the vehicle, signalled for it to stop, found the two suspects hiding in the back seat and placed the men under arrest.

“All-in-all this was a fantastic piece of team work between two neighbouring forces to bring a dangerous pursuit to an end.”

The force said it hoped the display of teamwork reassures communities across the North East.

