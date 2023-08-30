News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Fugitive who spent five years on the run after assaulting North Shields neighbour is jailed

A fugitive who spent five years on the run overseas after he hit his neighbour in the face with a rubber mallet is now back in the UK and has been put behind bars.
By Karon Kelly
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

In May 2018, Christopher Regan lashed out and caused a 3cm cut to the rival's forehead after he was asked to turn his loud music down at 3am.

Newcastle Crown Court heard pipefitter Regan was questioned and charged but then fled the country and found work in Spain and Portugal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He eventually handed himself into the authorities abroad and returned to the UK to ‘face the music’.

Newcastle Crown Court. Newcastle Crown Court.
Newcastle Crown Court.
Most Popular

The 59-year-old, of no fixed address, has now been jailed for a total of 20 months after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm and failing to surrender.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court in May 2018 Regan's downstairs neighbour at flats in North Shields, North Tyneside, had complained of problems with him, "particularly noise issues".

At around 3am on May 5 that year, the victim and his wife had been woken up by loud music and went to Regan's flat to complain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Pallister said: "The defendant came to the door and the complainant described him being aggressive towards him, shouting 'knock on my door again and I will kill you'.

"The complainant states he was scared and intimidated by the defendant's size and behaviour and said 'look, just turn the music down please'.

"The defendant was shouting at him. The defendant produced a rubber mallet and struck him on the forehead using the mallet."

The court heard the victim suffered a 3cm cut that needed steri-stripped and glued and said the attack, which was witnessed by his wife, left them both traumatised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family moved home because of what happened and were told Regan had absconded overseas.

The victim added: "We wondered often if he had crept back into the country. Not knowing where he was left us anxious, confused and frustrated."

Jamie Adams, defending, said on the night of the attack, Regan had been "mischievous" in turning his music up, louder than he would have normally, after he had been drinking.

Mr Adams said Regan had been "at odds" with the neighbours over trivial irritations but is "deeply sorry" for what he did and added: "He feared very much what was going to happen to him so decided to leave the country.

"That has not been an altogether happy situation for him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Given he does have a trade as a pipefitter he was able to very easily find work in different parts of Iberia.

"He did come back to face the music."

Mr Recorder Sufqat Khan sentenced Regan to 20 months behind bars and told him: "Your failure to surrender was a deliberate attempt by your to evade theauthorities and justice.

"It was a substantial delay of a number of years."