Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was carrying out her duties in a client's house, while listening to music, when Michael Norris turned and "stumbled in" to the living room in a drunken state.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Norris started dancing around the room and edged closer and closer towards the care worker, while she was ironing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan told the court: "She felt uncomfortable.

Newcastle Crown Court.

"Then he came up behind her and started to dance extremely close to her. He then grabbed her hips. She could feel his penis against her back. He was thrusting his hips into her and gyrating behind her.

"She felt threatened and scared."

The court heard Norris then grabbed the woman's arm and tried to lift it up into the air as she was holding the iron.

She then shouted at him "what are you doing, get off me" and got out of the room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O'Sullivan said Norris "laughed throughout" the attack and also when he was confronted about what he did.

He added that prosecutors accept it was a "one-off offence by the defendant, who had drank too much and was behaving inappropriately as a result".

In a victim statement, the carer said: "It made me feel scared. I didn't know what was going to happen. It has affected me a lot.

"It has upset me.

"It has knocked my confidence in my job, I no longer feel comfortable around male clients.

"I am traumatised by the whole incident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris, 48, of John Brown Court, Bedlington, denied sexual assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth KC said: "This was, in my assessment, a one-off sexual offence because you had had far too much to drink and you behaved completely inappropriately."