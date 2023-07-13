Obscene graffiti was painted on the battery in multiple locations last night (Wednesday, July 12), and police are investigating the incident.

This follows a separate investigation, which Northumbria Police said remains ongoing, into graffiti on the battery on June 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery’s volunteer group, said: “This morning this graffiti was discovered on the Blyth Battery museum. Our buildings are Grade II protected buildings.

Blyth Battery has been vandalised again, with this and other more obscene graffiti plastered in multiple locations, mere weeks after a previous incident. (Photo by Blyth Battery volunteers)

“The police has been informed and we will try to take it forward. Children are welcome at Blyth Beach, but not to leave calling cards.

“We are a charity and a group of volunteers who use our spare time to give tours and man the buildings. Today we are attempting to cover over the graffiti.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of criminal damage relating to a premises on Links Road, Blyth, which occurred between 7pm last night, Wednesday, and 9am today, Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20230713-0283.”

Blyth Battery was originally built in 1916 to protect the entrance to the port from the German Navy.

The artillery defence station, featuring two six-inch guns, was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage.

It is now a military and heritage museum run entirely by volunteers, and is open every weekend until the end of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I am shocked to hear that Blyth Battery has been vandalised. The battery is an important historical site and one of the best-preserved coastal batteries in the UK.

"It is a volunteer run museum offering free admission and without large resources.