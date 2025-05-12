Four nuisance bikes have been seized and a string of drivers reported following a dedicated crackdown along the coast.

On Tuesday, May 6, officers from Northumbria Police’s Motorcycle and Operation Dragoon teams carried out targeted patrols in Blyth and North Tyneside after recent reports of anti-social driving.

The proactive approach saw both marked and unmarked police cars and motorcycles take to the region’s roads – in a bid to disrupt those involved.

This activity led the teams to seize four motorbikes from riders believed to be linked to criminality and anti-social behaviour in these areas.

Various other vehicles were also stopped for being driven in an anti-social manner, and the drivers dealt with.

In one case, a rider was stopped after being spotted driving in an anti-social manner on The Links in Whitley Bay, with vehicle checks revealing they had no licence or insurance.

Another motorbike was stopped on Links Road in Blyth after displaying false number plates, and was later found to be outstanding from a theft. The vehicle was also believed to be linked to various reports of disorder in recent days.

Two other motorcycles were stopped and seized on the same road, also for displaying false number plates, and one rider was arrested for various offences and was later released on police bail.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We had some brilliant results while out on targeted patrols this week – leading to a handful of vehicles being seized and drivers reported or arrested.

“We completely recognise the impact this type of behaviour can have on our communities.

“Not only do those involved often have a complete disregard for the safety of other road users and pedestrians – they can cause significant alarm to those going about their day.

“While these results are welcoming, please know that we’ll be stepping up our activity as we head into warmer months so everyone can feel safe.

“We will do all we can to track down riders and seize their vehicles where our powers allow.

“We’d urge the public to be our eyes and ears – and report any incidents to us as soon as possible so we can take action.”