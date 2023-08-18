Ross Gill, a former taekwondo instructor, said his habit “spiralled” in lockdown after his illegal activity eventually led police to raiding his home address in October 2022.

The 22-year-old, of Union Park Road, Tweedmouth, was sentenced to six months in prison – suspended for two years – at Newcastle Crown Court.

Emma Hughes, prosecuting, told the court that officers acted upon intelligence and seized a computer tower, a Samsung phone, and an Acer laptop from the property.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Ms Hughes confirmed that 22 category A still or moving images were found, alongside 21 in category B and 17 in category C.

After his arrest, Gill confirmed only he had access to the devices and he told officers he had joined a chat group who discussed indecent images when hewas just 14.

He said he then left the group, but re-joined during Covid and the problem spiralled.

He denied having a sexual interest in youngsters, but later admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

The court heard he accessed the images between the end of February 2021 and the end of March 2021.

Penny Hall, defending Gill, told the court a suspended sentence could be imposed. It was also heard he had since taken part in a Safer Lives course, aimed at helping make sex offenders make positive changes.

Judge Robert Adams acknowledged that Gill used to be an instructor in taekwondo, but was no longer able to participate due to the conviction.