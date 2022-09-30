Steven Ballantyne, an ex performing arts instructor, was in an unlocked cubicle at a BP garage in Alnwick when he was seen by a shocked mum and her five-year-old daughter.

Another woman then also stumbled across the disturbing scene.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Ballantyne, who had worked in various schools on a supply basis in the past, was convicted by a jury of outraging public decency, which he still denies.

Steven Ballantyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence happened around 6.30pm one evening in January.

The mother who saw him said in a victim impact statement: "I wish to say this has disgusted me.

"I'm in shock. I think it's wrong what he has done. My five-year-old daughter has seen this man."

The other woman who witnessed it added: "I wish to say I'm shocked by what I've seen. I was frightened and can't believe this male has been doing this in a public toilet. I'm disgusted and his behaviour is clearly wrong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Ballantyne.

Ballantyne, 41, of St Georges Crescent, Alnwick, was sentenced to five months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 200 hours unpaid work.

He must also sign the sex offenders register, abide by a sexual harm prevention order and was given an order banning him from going to the BP garage in question or any female public toilet.

Judge Sarah Mallett said Ballantyne's behaviour was witnessed by people who were left shocked and frightened and told him: "In the circumstances I do conclude that was your intention."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Schofield, defending, said: "He still denies the allegation in terms of what took place. He very much regrets he is in this situation today.

"He has lost his good name. He has worked as a performing arts instructor for more than 20 years, leading up to the pandemic when he was furloughed.

"He speaks with some pride about his students. He was involved in 19 or 20 schools a week working on a supply basis, working for Northumberland County Council.

"He has had to close a bank of experience providing worthwhile tutoring for students. That's a real loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's horrific, with his background that he is appearing before the court in respect of something as humiliating as this.