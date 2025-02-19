A predatory former postman has been jailed following a series of sex offences in Northumberland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart abused his position to target five women, with his offending coming to light after one of his victims came forward to police in November 2021.

Stewart, now 63, of Windsor Terrace, Amble, was arrested, and later charged with 10 counts of sexual assault, three counts of exposure and one count of harassment with fear of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied the offences but was found guilty on eight counts of sexual assault and all other charges following a nine-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in November last year.

Michael Stewart. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Stewart appeared before the same court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to six years and six months behind bars.

He will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “These crimes were abhorrent and had significant, and in cases tragic, consequences for the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stewart abused his position of trust. This verdict reflects the seriousness of his offences. We would like to publicly apologise to the victims, their families and to others who were targeted.

“The protection of our colleagues and customers is our utmost priority. Following this case, we commissioned an independent review.

"In line with its recommendations, we implemented changes across the organisation, including a multi-year campaign on sexual harassment and culture in the workplace, new internal reporting tools and clearer codes of conduct and expected behaviours."

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Michael Stewart is a calculating and dangerous predator who abused his position to target his victims and subject them to traumatic ordeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been brought to justice thanks to the extraordinary strength and bravery of those abused to come forward and report the offences.

“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing Stewart convicted and sentenced.”

Det Con Gourley added: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences – and putting offenders before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.

“Our message is clear – we are here for you.”