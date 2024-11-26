A predatory former postman has been found guilty of a series of sex offences in Northumberland.

Michael Stewart, 62, abused his position to target five women.

The extent of Stewart’s offending came to light after one of his victims came forward to police in November 2021, and the Force’s Safeguarding Department launched a full investigation.

Stewart was arrested and later charged with 10 counts of sexual assault, three counts of exposure and one count of harassment with fear of violence.

Michael Stewart. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Stewart, of Windsor Terrace, Amble, denied the offences but on Thursday was found guilty by a jury of eight of the 10 counts of sexual assault and all other charges following a nine-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court in February 2025.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, of Northumbria Police, said: “Michael Stewart is a calculating predator who abused his position and subjected his victims to horrific ordeals.

“The incredible bravery and strength shown by those abused to come forward and report these crimes means he has now been brought to justice.

“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing this day.”

Det Con Gourley added: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences – and putting offenders before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.

“Our message is clear – we are here for you.”

Anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact police using the ‘report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website, by using the Live Chat function on the website, or by sending a direct message on social media.

For those unable to contact police this way, call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

For more information about support available search Northumbria Police online.