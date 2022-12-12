Father David Taylor repeatedly targeted the terrified victim through his trusted role and carried out some of the shocking offences inside church, while wearing religious robes.

The now 73-year-old, of Angel Lane, Alnwick, denied he carried out the attacks but was convicted of a total of ten offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the victim stayed silent about happened to him for 40 years, through fear he would not be believed over the respected churchman.

David Taylor, from Alnwick, has been jailed after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

In an impact statement he said he has now sought professional help to try and deal with what happened to him but added: "I will never be able to put into words fully how the abuse has affected my life.

"Before it started I was an innocent child. When the abuse started I was a young child so couldn't question what was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was angry and confused and started to blame myself for what happened. I felt disgusted I had allowed Father Taylor to abuse me in the way he had.

"I had difficulty telling people, what was I supposed to say, who would believe me over Father Taylor?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former parish priest David Taylor, of Angel Lane in Alnwick, has been jailed for 13 years.

"I kept the abuse secret for 40 years and tried to put it to the back of my mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had so much anger inside of me I didn't know how to deal with it. I chose to continue to suffer in silence."

The man said many aspects of his life have been affected by the abuse he suffered as a boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It is going to be a long road to any kind of recovery.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment I am still drinking alcohol to help me sleep but I hope I can reduce this over time.

"Father Taylor has taken my childhood away from me and totally ruined my life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Taylor, who was ordained as a priest in 1977 and worked in the North East, carried out the attacks on the boy in church and on trips out.

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court: "These were religious venues where he would have expected to be safeguarded but wasn't."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has previous convictions in 2009 and 2017 for similar offences.

Judge Julie Clemitson told Taylor as she locked him up: "For almost the entirety of his life he has had to live with under the shadow of what you did to him before he could seek out support or help to try and address the harm you did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a child, he was particularly vulnerable."

Taylor was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad