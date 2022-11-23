Roseanne Rainbow crashed into two vehicles with her yellow Fiat Panda while driving dangerously during the morning rush hour on September 2 last year.

When police went to the 65-year-old's home to speak to her, and found she was three times the drink-drive limit, Rainbow explained it was because she had made herself a vodka milkshake after the crashes.

Rainbow, of North Ridge, Bedlington, admitted dangerous driving.

Rainbow's Fiat Panda was badly damaged as a result of her driving dangerously.

Newcastle Crown Court heard one motorist saw her vehicle hit a kerb and drive on the wrong side of the road and was so concerned about her bad driving, she rang police.

The driver told police Rainbow's car was "swerving across the road at several points".

Another driver swerved into a ditch to avoid a collision, but Rainbow's vehicle still hit his wing mirror.

The court was told as she approached home, Rainbow then clipped a parked vehicle and was confronted by the owner, who stood in front of the Panda.

Some of the damage Rainbow caused to another car.

Prosecutor Andrew Pickin told the court: "She was standing in front of the defendant's car, trying to stop her from leaving. The defendant continued trying to drive forward."

Mr Pickin said police went to Rainbow's home at 8.30am the same day and added: "The Fiat Panda had significant damage to the front end on both sides.

"The defendant let the officer in and was slurring her words. She was told by the police constable she was suspected of drink-driving and asked to provide a breath test.”

The test showed Rainbow was more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

A wing mirror on Rainbow's car was snapped off.

Mr Pickin said while at the police station, Rainbow explained she had not been drunk while driving, but had made herself a "vodka and chocolate milkshake" when she got home.

Katie Spence, defending, said Rainbow has never been in trouble before, had led a positive life and spent years working as a nurse.

She added her client had a history of mental health problems, which may have been affecting her on the day, but was remorseful and lived a "quiet life" with her dog.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Rainbow to a 12-month community order and told her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

A victim's damaged wing mirror.

The judge told her there was "no real risk" of her acting in the same way again, adding: "You caused three members of the public to have concerns and crashed into vehicles.

"One member of the public tried to get you to stop by putting her hand on the bumper. She had to move out of the way as you weren't willing to stop.

"Clearly you were not thinking straight at that point in time and made very poor decisions.

"You said you had drank heavily when you got home following the incident. No one was hurt but damage was caused."