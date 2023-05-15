David Hunter is led away from the courtroom in Paphos.

David Hunter, 75, took to the witness box for the first time today, and told the Paphos District Court he felt "helpless and hopeless" during the last weeks of Janice Hunter's life.

He added that he did not want to carry out such a devastating act, and “said no”.

However, the retiree told the court he eventually decided to grant his wife's wish after she became "hysterical" and unable to take care of herself.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

Janice, 74, died of asphyxiation in December 2021 at the couple's retirement home near the popular coastal town of Paphos.

Giving evidence, Hunter said his former childhood sweetheart, who had blood cancer, did not attempt to stop him as he put his hands over her mouth and nose.

He said: "I just kept my hands there."

Hunter described his marriage as "perfect", adding: "After 57 years together, I really didn't want to do it."

As he recounted Janice's final few weeks through an interpreter, he said: "She cried. She couldn't do nothing. She couldn't move.

"She was sleeping in the leather chair downstairs and for the last week we slept down on those chairs together.

"I felt so helpless and hopeless that I couldn't do anything for her.

"For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day. In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.”

He is being represented by Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, who tried to get the charge reduced to assisted suicide. However, Cypriot prosecutors refused.

Mr Polak said: “This was a very emotional and difficult day for David, but he was pleased to final be able to explain what has happened.

"This case is a very sad one but what came through in today’s evidence was how much David loved his wife as he stated ‘she was not only my wife but also my best friend’.”