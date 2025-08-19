A hard-hitting approach by Northumberland County Council to reduce fly-tipping has seen a significant decrease in incidents and five prosecutions.

The council has reported that tougher action and a publicity campaign to raise awareness of the consequences is delivering impressive results with a substantial reduction in the number of incidents of illegal dumping of waste.

Across the county there was an 18% reduction in fly tipping incidents during 2024/25, and figures for 2025/26 are showing this trend is continuing.

Over recent months the council has been running a targeted campaign to clamp down on rubbish that is dumped in back lanes in residential areas. ‘Crime scenes’ are being identified and marked with tape and the authority is tracking down and fining the offenders.

Northumberland County Council's fly-tipping campaign.

Four residents and a business have just been sentenced by Newcastle Magistrates for dumping rubbish, four of whom were caught on the overt CCTV cameras covering streets in Ashington.

The council took the defendants Gardiners Holidays Limited, Taylor William Murphy and Scott Harold Law to court after they failed to pay their Fixed Penalty Notices for dumping rubbish.

They also took Lisa Marie Murray and David Johnson to court as they failed to turn up for an interview about their offences and a Fixed Penalty Notice could not be issued.

Northumberland County Councillor John Riddle Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural said: “We don’t want to fine residents or businesses, nor do they want to receive a fine, and we do look at individual circumstances, but the amount of discarded rubbish left in back lanes cannot continue.

"It spoils the county and our neighborhoods for everyone and getting tough on the perpetrators is sometimes the only way to get this message through.

“We have been running a big publicity campaign, done leaflet drops in hot spot areas, and educational door to door visits. We've highlighted the consequences of flytipping and discussed the many ways to dispose of waste easily, properly and legally.

“Discarding rubbish on the street should never be an option, and yet some people think it is. Every time we clear illegally dumped rubbish it costs us resources and money, which could have been avoided and better spent elsewhere on other services for residents.”