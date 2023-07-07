The displays are planted annually on Gibson Street and Front Street, but a number of the plants bedded in this year have been taken.

Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council spends £6,000 per year on the project.

Elaine Brown, the town council’s clerk, said: “They have basically ruined the floral displays by taking so many plants and it is so disappointing.

Areas where the plants have been dug up and stolen.

“We have a service level agreement with Northumberland County Council’s horticulture team, and they do an excellent job in trying to provide a beautiful floral display for our town, for our residents, and for our visitors to enjoy.

“We receive so many positive comments about the floral displays in Newbiggin, about how attractive they look and colourful and joyful they are.”

The flowers had been in place for less than two weeks before the theft occurred.

Elaine said: “It is the residents of Newbiggin who are paying for these floral displays and somebody has stolen from them.

“The town council is striving to improve Newbiggin and keep it looking tidy and presentable.

“The flowers are always so aesthetically pleasing and it is so disappointing that somebody has spoiled it.”

The town council is in the process of reviewing CCTV footage that covers one of the flower beds to gather evidence that could help them identify the culprits.

Elaine added: “We are also asking if anybody has any idea who did it, or saw anything, get in touch.