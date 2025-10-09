A man who knowingly scammed the public out of more than £130,000 has received a five-year prison sentence in a case compiled by Northumberland Trading Standards and National Trading Standards.

James Bell pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to five offences that predominantly centred around charging deposits for building work that was never undertaken.

He first came to the attention of Northumberland Trading Standards in March 2019 when a complaint was made by a Hexham resident. Bell had been contracted to do building work, had taken a deposit, but then failed to return to undertake the work agreed.

The team subsequently investigated complaints from people in the Morpeth, Berwick, Bedlington and Stocksfield areas.

It also became aware of further complaints from residents in Newcastle, Darlington, Durham, Middlesbrough and, particularly, North Yorkshire.

The 51-year-old, from Cumberland Street, Darlington, traded as a sole trader – obtaining work through a number of trading names including JB Plastering and Renovation.

The complaints alleged similar trading practices of taking deposits, often for more than half the total cost of the job. Once the money had been received, the work was rarely progressed.

Due to the scale of alleged offending, which predominantly took place outside of Northumberland, the investigation was referred to the National Trading Standards North East Regional Investigation Team in April 2021.

The investigation was lengthy and was delayed by the Covid pandemic. Bell then failed to attend at court on numerous occasions.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 23, 2024, and with the assistance of Durham Police, Bell was arrested in Newcastle on June 12, 2025, and has been held on remand since that time.

There were 29 witness statements and of these, 16 had no work started at all. If work commenced, it was not completed and the work that was done was sometimes of poor quality and had to be repaired by other tradesmen at a later date.

Bell also failed to obtain Building Regulation permits as required by law while taking payments for such services.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for public safety at Northumberland County Council, said: “Thanks to the persistence of both the Northumberland and National Trading Standards investigation teams and the council’s legal team, Bell has been brought to justice and will now pay for his crimes.”