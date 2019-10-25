Fire at Northumberland farm being treated as arson

Police investigating a fire at a Northumberland farm are now treating it as a suspected arson attack.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 25th October 2019, 11:13 am
Fire crews were called to a farm at Eshott, near Felton early on Thursday, October 24, to tackle a hay bales fire.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing but at this stage it is being treated as arson.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 152 24/10/19.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Eshott, near Felton.