Fight against rural crime in spotlight as minister visits Northumberland

The fight against rural crime has come under the national spotlight with a visit to Northumberland by a government minister.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Daniel Zeichner, Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, joined Superintendent Andy Huddleston of the National Rural Crime Unit and partners on a tour of the county.

The MP began his visit in the region at Wheelbirks in Stocksfield, meeting with rural crime volunteers and discussing the recent successes of community protection notices addressing poaching as well as Rural Watch.

The next stop was a meeting at Northumberland National Park HQ in Hexham to speak with members of the Northumberland Partnership Against Rural Crime (NPARC) and Susan Dungworth, Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Minister Daniel Zeichner and Supt Andy Huddleston with police representatives and volunteers,

Mr Zeichner then met with Mountain Rescue and officers from both Cumbria Constabulary and Northumbria Police at Sycamore Gap, before concluding his visit at a premises in Newcastle to further his understanding of the damaging consequences of agricultural theft on the industry.

Mr Zeichner, said: "I am delighted to have visited Northumberland and met some of the dedicated workers, volunteers and businesses who are committed to fighting crime in rural areas.

"Rural crime has blighted local communities and the farming sector. That's why the government's Safer Streets Mission commits us to safeguard communities with action to clamp down on anti-social behaviour and stronger measures to prevent farm theft and fly-tipping."

Supt Huddleston, of the National Rural Crime Unit, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Mr Zeichner to the North East and showcase just a sample of the fantastic partnership work that is ongoing in Northumbria, Cumbria and Durham.

“Rural crime has a devastating impact on our communities, and working closely with our neighbours and partner organisations has already delivered some excellent results.

“This network will grow moving forward which can only benefit us all further in keeping people and their property safe.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: "So much of our force area is made up of rural communities, so how we police them is a key area of business for Northumbria Police. There was a lot of good work highlighted during the visit around keeping remote areas safe and preventing them from being targeted by criminals.”