The father of one of the teenagers who lost their lives as the result of a drug driver on the A192 Hartford Bank has started a road safety campaign.

Garry Robinson was the driver of a Suzuki Vitara that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A192 Hartford Bank, in the Cramlington area, on Friday, December 22 last year.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public, 18-year-old Connor Lapworth, of Blyth, who was one of the passengers of the Suzuki, died at the scene.

Another passenger of the Suzuki – 15-year-old Corey Mavin, also of Blyth – suffered serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died the day after the collision.

Corey Mavin. Picture courtesy of Ritchie Arthur.

After pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, Robinson was jailed for a total of 18 years at Newcastle Crown Court last Thursday.

He has no sympathy for the killer, but Corey's father Ritchie Arthur has driven that stretch of road many times and believes it is dangerous.

Therefore, he has started a campaign with the aim of getting measures put in place at Hartford Bank, also known as Hartford Bridge, to improve the safety of the road.

He said: "It's a notorious and dangerous section of road. It's very narrow and there's no lighting or clear signage.

"It's also dangerous for pedestrians as there is no public right of way, so people are walking right on the verge of the road.

"This is all about trying to avoid any more catastrophic events that have brought heartbreak to our family and others.

"I'm calling on Northumberland County Council to look at putting in some lighting and measures such as traffic islands and chicanes to improve safety.

"This stretch may also have the potential for speed cameras to be put in place."

People can contact Mr Arthur to find out more and support the campaign via the [email protected] email address.

They can sign a petition he has set up at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/661833/sponsors/new?token=5wkzUJXhaT9ju1r8RkLW