Farm to stand trial after woman on holiday was crushed by cow
A north Northumberland farming company has appeared in court on a health and safety charge after a woman was trampled to death by a stampeding cow.
Marian Clode was on holiday with her family at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford, when she was fatally injured on April 3, 2016.
An inquest previously heard they had been walking along a public bridle path when around 15 cows and their calves surged from a holding pen.
The 61-year-old, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was injured by one of the charging animals.
J M Nixon & Son, based at Swinhoe Farm, has been charged with failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee.
Alistair Nixon, 62, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on behalf of the partnership and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case will now go to trial.