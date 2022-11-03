Marian Clode was on holiday with her family at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford, when she was fatally injured on April 3, 2016.

An inquest previously heard they had been walking along a public bridle path when around 15 cows and their calves surged from a holding pen.

The 61-year-old, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was injured by one of the charging animals.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

J M Nixon & Son, based at Swinhoe Farm, has been charged with failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee.