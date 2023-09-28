News you can trust since 1854
Famous tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland believed to have been 'deliberately felled'

A famous tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall may have been ‘deliberately felled’.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Northumberland National Park Authority has confirmed that the tree came down overnight (Wednesday/Thursday).

“We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled,” they said in a statement.

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”

Sycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall. Picture: PixabaySycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall. Picture: Pixabay
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone.

"That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

"I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today. I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."

Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

It was also known as the Robin Hood Tree after featuring in the 1991 Kevin Costner film, 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.'

Norma Burchett, who runs the Fell View B&B at Slaggyford with her husband, Colin, said: “I’m absolutely devastated. It’s just unbelievable.

"We get a lot of visitors doing the Pennine Way and we’re always directing them to Sycamore Gap for a picture opportunity. I’m reeling at what’s happened.”

Northumberland National Park Authority has asked the public not to visit the site at this time whilst it work with partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe.