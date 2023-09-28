Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland National Park Authority has confirmed that the tree came down overnight (Wednesday/Thursday).

“We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled,” they said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sycamore Gap, Hadrian's Wall. Picture: Pixabay

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

"I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today. I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."

Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

It was also known as the Robin Hood Tree after featuring in the 1991 Kevin Costner film, 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norma Burchett, who runs the Fell View B&B at Slaggyford with her husband, Colin, said: “I’m absolutely devastated. It’s just unbelievable.

"We get a lot of visitors doing the Pennine Way and we’re always directing them to Sycamore Gap for a picture opportunity. I’m reeling at what’s happened.”