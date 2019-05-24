Family tells of ‘nightmare’ after Amble paedophile admitted child rape

The parents of a young boy who was sexually abused by an Amble man have revealed they have been ‘living a nightmare’ since finding out what happened to their son.

John William Henderson was jailed for 14 years at a hearing in Newcastle Crown Court earlier today.

He had previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape and further charges of sexual assault and making an indecent photograph of a child.

The personal statement from the boy’s mother, which she read out in court herself, included the following: ‘On February 8, 2019, I received a phone call from social services – the type of phone call that any family would dread.

‘This is when I found out that John Henderson had been sexually abusing my little boy.

‘As a family, our world fell apart. I was stunned. I still haven’t got over the shock.

‘Our lives have been changed forever. It is as if we are living a nightmare.

‘I keep thinking that one day I will wake up and everything will be all right. I cry every day.

‘I constantly worry about the future for my son. He should have been able to live his childhood as a child.

‘You (Henderson) have robbed him of his innocence.’

A personal statement from the boy’s father was read out by prosector Ian Mullarkey. He said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to find out about the abuse.

It also included: ‘He (his son) became more confrontational with me and looking back, this was because of the abuse.

‘Now I have to spend a lifetime repairing the damage he (Henderson) has done.’

