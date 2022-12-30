Police had received a report shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in John Street.

Officers arrived to find 45-year-old Lee Santos, from Killingworth, with injuries consistent with being inflicted by a bladed article, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee’s family said in a joint statement: “Lee was a loving brother, dad and grandad who still had so many things to look forward to in his life.

Lee Santos, from Killingworth, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

“We are still processing the fact that he is no longer with us.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone for their support.

“We now respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve, as we try to come to terms with what’s happened.”

Following the incident, 43-year-old Andrew Peacock of John Street, Cullercoats, has been charged with murder.

He appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday, December 26 and was remanded in custody.

Detective inspector Tam Fowler of Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lee’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will continue to support them.

“We would ask anybody who has any information who hasn’t already come forward to contact police.

“We would also ask that people avoid any speculation in the community that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

