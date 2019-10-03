Family pays tribute to 'shining star' as woman killed in Blyth crash is named by police
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision in Blyth has been named by police on Thursday, October 3.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that Hannah Jane Inman, 21, was a passenger travelling in a yellow Skoda Fabia, which was involved in a two-vehicle collision this week.
At 8.20pm on Tuesday, the force received a report of a collision between the Skoda and a heavy goods vehicle on Coniston Road, Blyth.
Emergency services attended the scene. The male driver of the Skoda and its female passenger, Hannah, were taken to hospital.
She was later pronounced dead.
Specialist officers have been supporting Hannah’s family, who have today released a statement following her death.
It said: “Hannah you shining star, you’ll be sadly missed.
“You were bright, beautiful and had a bubbly personality. Your kindness touched everyone who ever met you.
“Sleep tight angel, love you always.”
Neither the 22-year-old driver of the Skoda or the 38-year-old driver of the HGV were seriously injured in the collision.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released under investigation.
Northumbria Police’s investigation into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing and an appeal continues for witnesses to get in touch.
Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “We are focused on a thorough investigation, looking at every possible detail as it could assist in providing answers as to what happened.
“It is possible that the yellow Skoda may have been in the area for some time prior to the collision and would ask anyone who saw the car to get in touch.
“Anybody who has any information is encouraged to make contact with us, particularly if you have dashcam footage from the area of Coniston Road
“Some people may think they only have a small amount of information, however, please discuss this with us as it may help to provide answers to a distraught family.”
Contact police on 101 quoting log 1058 01/10/19, or email 541@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.