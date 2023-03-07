James Rutherford admitted murdering his brother when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

After James Rutherford was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his brother Gary Wilkie, the men’s family issued a short statement.

It read: "We are totally devastated about what has happened.

"This has been a very distressing time, and we would appreciate it if our privacy could be respected."

Detective Chief Inspector for Northumbria Police, David Johnson, led the investigation into Mr Wilkie's death.

He said: "The last six months have been incredibly difficult for Gary's family and our thoughts remain with them. We will continue to offer them any support they need.

"This is another tragic case that highlights the irreversible and devastating consequences of carrying a knife and I hope it sends out a strong message to all our communities.

"I would like to thank the victim's family and the wider community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation, as well as a team of detectives who worked diligently to pull together a strong prosecution case.

"It was imperative that Rutherford had his day in court and we will continue to pursue perpetrators of knife crime and ensure they are brought to justice."

If you have information about someone who is in possession of a prohibited weapon or want to report any suspicious activity, please get in touch with Northumbria Police using the Tell Us Something page on their website.