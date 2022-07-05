As the fifth is under 18, his identity is protected.

Mr Humble, a 35-year-old father-of-two and his partner were on a night out when they encountered the group of youths close to an underpass near Romsey Close, Cramlington, in the early hours of May 29 last year.

Following a short verbal altercation, an attack ensued which saw Danny kicked, punched and knocked to the ground before being stamped on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Dickson and Ethan Scott.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away the following day from his injuries.

An investigation was launched and seven teenagers – aged between 16 and 17 at the time – were arrested and later charged with murder.

Today (Tuesday), a jury at Newcastle Crown Court found 18-year-old Alistair Dickson of Hawkins Way, Blyth, guilty of murder.

Ethan Scott, of Mallard Way, Blyth, Kyros Robinson, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, and Bailey Wilson, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth, all aged 18, and a 17-year-old who can’t be named due to his age were all found guilty of manslaughter.

Bailey Wilson and Kyros Robinson.

All five males will be sentenced in September. During the trial, the judge directed the jury to acquit two of the teenagers.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which a father lost his life and our thoughts very much remain with Danny’s heartbroken family and loved ones.

“Danny was a very respected member of the Cramlington community and leaves behind two completely devastated children, a committed partner, loving family and countless friends.

“This has been a complex investigation that has relied on the support of the community to come forward as witnesses and assist with the case – and I would like to thank people for their assistance.

“I also want to thank Danny’s loved ones for their patience, cooperation and the dignity they have shown during the investigation and court proceedings.”

Det Chief Insp Brooks added: “So many lives have been destroyed by what happened that night. Children have been left without a father and those responsible have caused pain and suffering for their own loved ones and shattered their own chances of a happy future.

“No one wins where violence is concerned and I want to send a clear message to anyone who believes that such actions are acceptable – the consequences are devastating and can rip lives apart.