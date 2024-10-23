Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Facebook will use facial recognition to tackle ‘celeb-bait’ scams.

These scams see crooks impersonating celebrities and famous faces.

It is also considering ways to stamp out imposter accounts with the technology.

Facebook has announced a clamp down on scammers impersonating celebrities and promises new measures to protect users. Martin Lewis has been the victim of such scams, in which fraudsters pretend to be a famous person in an attempt to con people.

The MoneySavingExpert previously told the BBC that he had received “countless” reports of his name and face being used by scammers every day. Speaking to the Today programme he said that he had been left feeling "sick" by them.

In May of 2023, a couple were left 'crying' and 'shaking' after falling victim to a ‘Celeb-Bait’ scam on social media. The scammers used the likeness of Martin Lewis and promised to multiple any investments through trading Bitcoin.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has now announced that it is taking steps to protect users from ‘Celeb-Bait’ ads. Here’s all you need to know:

How will Facebook protect you from fake celebs scams?

Tony Johnson (57) and his wife Eloisa (45) from Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, were scammed out of thousands of pounds by a fake ad. The Facebook advert said investors could double or triple their investments and used Martin Lewis as the head of it. Picture: Sarah Standing (180523-4859)

Scammers often try to use images of public figures, such as content creators or celebrities, to bait people into engaging with ads that lead to scam websites, where they are asked to share personal information or send money. This scheme, commonly called “celeb-bait,” violates Meta’s policies with the social media giant saying it is “bad for people that use our products”.

Of course, celebrities are featured in many legitimate ads. But because celeb-bait ads are designed to look real, they’re not always easy to detect.

Facebook is testing facial recognition technology to “compare faces in the ad to the public figure’s Facebook and Instagram profile pictures”. If the social network confirms a match and determines the ad is a scam, they will “block it”.

On its website, Meta adds: “We immediately delete any facial data generated from ads for this one-time comparison, regardless of whether our system finds a match, and we don’t use it for any other purpose.”

But how exactly does it work?

The Facebook owner explains: “Our ad review system relies primarily on automated technology to review the millions of ads that are run across Meta platforms every day. We use machine learning classifiers to review every ad that runs on our platforms for violations of our ad policies, including scams.

“This automated process includes analysis of the different components of an ad, such as the text, image or video. Early testing with a small group of celebrities and public figures shows promising results in increasing the speed and efficacy with which we can detect and enforce against this type of scam.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll start showing in-app notifications to a larger group of public figures who’ve been impacted by celeb-bait letting them know we’re enrolling them in this protection. Public figures enrolled in this protection can opt-out in their Accounts Center anytime.”

Facebook also taking steps to tackle imposter accounts

Scammers have also been creating fake accounts impersonating public figures with the goal of duping people into engaging with scam content or sending money. For example, fraudsters may claim that a celebrity has endorsed a specific investment offering or ask for sensitive personal information in exchange for a free giveaway.

Meta has announced it is also “exploring” ways to implement facial recognition technology to stamp out these imposters. It explains: “We currently use detection systems and user reports to help identify potential impersonators.

“We’re exploring adding another step to help find this kind of fake account faster. This added layer of defense would work by using facial recognition technology to compare profile pictures on the suspicious account to a public figure’s Facebook and Instagram profile pictures. We hope to test this and other new approaches soon.”

What do you think of the measures, do they go far enough to protect Facebook users? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected] .