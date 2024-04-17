Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police raided Lewis Potter's rented property in rural Ellington, in September 2022 and seized 805g of the class A drug from a rucksack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 29-year-old's mobile phone contained messages about dealing and pictures of a kilo block of cocaine, with comments about its quality.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Potter, who buys and sells cars for a living and was in debt, had rented the property in June 2022 and paid a £4,800 deposit upfront and then £600 per month rent.

Lewis Potter. Picture: Northumbria Police

He falsely claimed he no longer lived there when police raided it, despite his belongings and personal licence plate being found at the house, but later admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Judge Robert Adams told Potter, now of Linden Way, Ellington, as he jailed him: "You thought this would be an easy way to earn money."

Prosecutor Neil Jones told the court officers had stopped Potter in a car and took the keys to the rented property, which they then visited.

Mr Jones added: "Police searched a walk-in wardrobe in the bedroom and found a rucksack with a plastic bag inside."

The court heard the cocaine, in six separate packages, was inside the plastic bag and was 88 per cent purity.

Mr Jones said the drugs would have been worth up to £36,000 in the state they were in but could have fetched up to £80,000 when sold on the streets.

The prosecutor added that the quantities of the drug would indicate Potter was supplying to street dealers rather than users.

Steven Reed, defending, said Potter has four children, character references and added: "He was looking for a way to make a quick buck. He fully accepts he made some poor decisions in relation to that."