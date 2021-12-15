Elderly man dies four days after suspected assault in Northumberland
An elderly man has sadly died from the injuries he suffered after a suspected assault in Northumberland.
Police had attended an address in Woodhead Road, Prudhoe, at 9.40am on Friday, December 10, after reports of a disturbance.
Emergency services attended and found a man in his 70s who had sustained a serious neck injury.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly he died in hospital yesterday (Tuesday), four days after he is believed to have been assaulted.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the incident. He remains on police bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the victim’s family.
"Any death is incredibly sad, but it’s even more poignant at this time of year.
“They will be offered all the support that they need, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with what has happened.
“A full investigation is ongoing into this sad incident, and we believe all parties to be known to each other.
“I would ask the public to please respect those ongoing enquiries, and refrain from any speculation or actions that could potentially jeopardise the live investigation.
“We are determined to bring effective justice against anybody found to be responsible.
"Officers remain in the area and anybody with concerns is encouraged to speak to us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211210-0247.