Elderly man and woman dead after A697 crash as four remain in hospital with serious injuries

Northumbria Police respond to A697 collision

Just after 3pm on Friday 5 October, Northumbria Police responded the report of a crash on the A697 near the New Moor House crossroads.

Officers at the scene found a blue Dacia Duster car containing four people, and a grey Great Wall Steed pick-up containing two people were involved.

Four people were inside the Dacia but sadly the two rear-seat passengers, a 96-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old female driver and the 61-year-old female front seat passenger have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two people in the pickup were also taken to hospital, the 19-year-old male driver of the pick-up is in serious but stable condition, and a 21-year-old male passenger is in critical but stable condition.

Specialist officers are supporting the families at this difficult time.

An investigation is ongoing and Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses.

The senior investigating officer, Sergeant Lee Butler, said: “This has been a very serious collision that has resulted in six people sustaining serious injuries.

“Sadly that has resulted in the death of two people and we are supporting their family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Four people remain in hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition. We also have officers available to support both them and their families as our enquiries continue.

“This is a complex investigation and as a result we have had to maintain a full closure of the A697 so our collision investigation unit can inspect the scene.

“We will be working to open the road at the earliest opportunity but I want to thank those affected by the closure for their patience.

“Our investigation will continue through the night and I would ask any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident, or the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision.”