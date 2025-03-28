Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight drug dealers have been sentenced after police busted a criminal network operating in Alnwick.

Steven Brown and later his brother Shay acted as the head of a conspiracy to supply cocaine, while their brother Craig Brown controlled cannabis supply in and around the area.

Operation Peach was launched by Northumbria Police in September 2023 and supported by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) to investigate the supply of the Class A and B substances in the town.

Detectives soon identified Casey-Lee Hopper, Tony Joyce-Scott, Ben Pattinson and Jamie Pattinson as all working on behalf of Steven and Shay Brown, with the leaders directing their couriers to numerous locations to exchange drugs for payments.

Alnwick drug dealers, clockwise from top left, Steven Brown, Shay Brown, Jamie Pattinson, Ben Pattinson, Casey-Lee Hopper, Craig Brown, Tony Joyce-Scott and Graham Atkinson. Picture: Northumbria Police

Craig Brown led a separate network supplying cannabis and was assisted by Graham Atkinson.

Evidence gathered over a number of months through CCTV enquiries and suspect surveillance led to teams of officers executing simultaneous warrants in February last year.

The investigation ultimately resulted in eight men being arrested and charged with a series of drugs offences.

Steven Brown and Jamie Pattinson were also each charged with violent disorder in connection with a separate offence.

The offenders pleaded guilty to their respective charges, and five appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on January 24 for sentencing.

Steven Brown, 34, of Vintners Court, Alnwick, was jailed for 12 years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, two counts of money laundering, violent disorder, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Shay Brown, 27, of Cawledge View, Alnwick, was jailed for seven years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Jamie Pattinson, 23, of Vintners Court, Alnwick, was jailed for six years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, money laundering and violent disorder.

Ben Pattinson, 27, of Pottergate, Alnwick, was handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Graham Atkinson, 27, of Cawledge View, Alnwick, was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

The remaining three offenders appeared before the same court at later dates.

Tony Joyce-Scott, 25, of Upper Baresdale, Alnwick, appeared on February 14 and was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine

Craig Brown, 32, of Ravensmede, Alnwick, was jailed for three years and six months on March 28 after pleading to conspiracy to supply cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Casey-Lee Hopper, 22, of Merchants Gardens, Alnwick, was jailed for three years and one month on March 28 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an outstanding result and I would like to thank all involved in this investigation for their brilliant efforts and teamwork to bring these offenders to justice.

“Cocaine in particular is an incredibly addictive and destructive substance from which organised criminals seek to profit from the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“These individuals looked to sell large quantities of these substances in Alnwick and having identified this, positive action was taken and this is the latest success for Operation Sentinel – our dedicated crackdown on serious and organised crime in the North East.

“The sentences passed will certainly send a strong message to those involved in similar criminality who believe themselves to be above the law.

“We will continue to work hard, alongside our partners and communities to identify and take positive action against any such offending and ensuring justice is served.”

NEROCU Detective Inspector, Max Leonard, said: “This has been a substantial partnership investigation which is just the latest demonstration of the resources we have here in the North East to tackle this level of organised crime.

“We remain committed, along with our partners, to disrupt and dismantle all forms of illicit drug operations that are devastating our communities.

“Profits from drug supply often fund other serious crimes such as human trafficking, child sexual exploitation and gun supply – we urge anyone that has any information about drugs to report it to police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or complete a crime update form at www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those who are unable to contact the Force those ways, call 101.