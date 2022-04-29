Drunk driver who killed "gentle giant" in car crash is jailed

Christopher Brown was sentenced to three years and four months in jail after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

Christopher Brown, 29, lost control of his blue Subaru Impreza before colliding with a brick wall on Woodside Lane in Ryton on August 7, 2020.

Whilst under the influence of alcohol, Browns careless driving sadly resulted in the tragic death of 28-year-old Callum Gray who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Following the collision an investigation was quickly launched resulting in the arrest and subsequent charge of Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Gray, who was described as a ‘gentle giant’, sadly died in the car crash.

On March 4, Brown appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and on April 27 he was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, hopes this tragic incident sends a strong message to motorists.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family as they continue to grieve their heart-breaking loss.

“This is yet another painful example of how drinking and driving can have devastating consequences for all involved.

“Motorists need to understand the dangers and risks getting behind the wheel poses and the importance of staying focused, sober and within the speed limit.

“Our roads have laws to protect road users and the public and Brown will now have to live with the consequences of breaking those laws.”

In a tribute by his family, Callum was described as a ‘gentle giant’ who was loved by everyone he knew.

They said: “Callum was a really popular lad who everyone knew and loved.

“He was a gentle giant and a really great friend to everyone, and we are absolutely devastated by his loss.”