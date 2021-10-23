Driver arrested for drink driving after reported collision with two pedestrians in Seahouses

A driver has been arrested for drink driving after an incident involving two pedestrians.

By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 11:32 am

A post from Northumbria Police on social media stated: “Police officers responded to a report of collision between one vehicle and two pedestrians in Seahouses. The driver was arrested for a drink drive roadside reading of 48 ugs.”

Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.

