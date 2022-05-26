Nathan Burns.

Nathan Burns, 36, was on his first night-out since Covid restrictions lifted but when he was confronted by the manager over his drunken behaviour he placed his keys in between his knuckles.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he swung for her and caused injury to two other customers who were trying to calm the situation on November 11 last year.

Prosecutor Joe Culley said: "At around 9.45pm the defendant was at Waterloo Walk in Blyth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There he had been drinking for several hours before staff determined he was becoming a nuisance.

"He was asked to leave because of his behaviour but refused and the police had to be called.

"While waiting for their arrival the manager of the pub escorted him out, grabbing him by the arm.

"He was heard by one of the other customers to say 'I'm going to f*** you up.'

"The defendant then said to her 'if you want to ring the police I will give you something to ring them for'."

The court heard he then put the keys in his hand and swung a punch at the woman.

She managed to avoid the full force of the contact but did sustain a rip to her shirt and a scratch to her skin.

He then ran towards another customer and pushed her in the chest which caused her to fall back and hit her head.

Mr Culley also said another man became caught in the crossfire of the violence and suffered a puncture wound to his arm.

He added: "Two police officers then arrived. The defendant immediately approached them in an aggressive manner.

"During the course of their attempts to arrest him he kicked one of them.

"The other attempted to take the keys from the defendant's arm and the defendant headbutted him twice to the forehead and then on a further occasion in the course of their restraint of him."

Burns, of Esher Place in Cramlington, admitted three counts of common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening with an offensive weapon.

Richard Bloomfield, mitigating, said: "He had never been to that public house before.

"He has no convictions and the last caution recorded against him was 15 years ago now.

"He had the good sense to plead guilty at the lower court.

"As bad as his behaviour was on that evening there is a prospect he can be rehabilitated."

Judge Penny Moreland told Burns: "You had far too much to drink in that public house. You were making a nuisance of yourself.

"All of those five people suffered injury as a result of your disgraceful behaviour that night."

However, the judge said she was just persuaded to give him another chance given his good character.

She imposed a 16 month sentence suspended for 18 months alongside rehabilitation requirements.