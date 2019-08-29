Drink driver crashed off A1 in Northumberland and into field after drinking 'diesel'
A woman who crashed into a field off the A1 in Northumberland has admitted drink driving.
Melissa Anderson pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Berwick Magistrates' Court.
Magistrates heard the crash happened on the northbound lane of the A1 near Berwick, around 400m from the Scottish border, at 1.51am on March 29.
The court heard she had been trying to connect a phone to the car's bluetooth at the time.
The crash caused extensive damage to a farmer's fence. The defendant also suffered a neck injury but a friend in the car was uninjured.
Magistrates were told the defendant had consumed three Diesel cocktails, a blend of lager, cider and blackcurrant cordial. She gave a positive breath test of 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml breath. The legal limit is 35.
Anderson, of Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy, Fife, was banned from driving for a year and told to pay £235 in fines and costs.