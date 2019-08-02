Dramatic picture shows van destroyed after being engulfed in flames in Northumberland village
Emergency services attended to a van in flames on New Road, Chatton.
Fire fighters were called at 9.50am with the report of a vehicle fire on Friday, August 2.
A spokeswoman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue said: “One appliance attended the scene and a small van was well alight.”
Police were also sent and the fire was quickly extinguished. It is not believed to be suspicious and no one was injured.
Paul Buxton, Guide at Bamburgh Castle was driving to work and spotted the van which he believed looked like it had steam coming from it.
He said: “As I got closer I realised it was smoke and it erupted into flames. I parked at the other end of the road and stopped the traffic until the Fire Brigade arrived from Belford.
“It gave me a quite a shock. It’s not the sort of thing you usually see on your drive to work.”