Police have warned people in Cramlington not to confront motorcyclists using pavements or parks.

Cramlington and Blyth neighbourhood inspector Jonathan Caisley issued the warning at the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council while explaining how Northumbria Police is trying to tackle the issue.

It followed questions from Cramlington ward councillors after a rise in reports of the anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Caisley said: “We know that the motorcycle disorder is at its worst in the spring and summer. We have conversed with a number of forces around the around the country to see what they’re doing to tackle the issue and put together the best tactics.

“We’re going to use intelligence but rather than it being just down to the police, we’re going to work with a host of other partners. Then we can take target actions.”

Asked by Coun Les Bowman what the public should do if they come across off-road motorbikes where they shouldn’t, Inspector Caisley said: “Report it.

“If you can capture an image without putting yourself in danger, great – but the impetus is don’t put yourself in danger. We don’t want people putting themselves at risk.

“The more incidents that are reported, the better.”

However, Coun Barry Flux was concerned that not enough action was taken after issues were reported.

He said: “Last spring and summer, I had an issue in my area. I could point out the exact house.

“I phoned 101 and from my point of view, I could tell you exactly what house, that it was someone under 16 who shouldn’t have been on it, so it’s frustrating that unless you’ve got a vehicle going past at that moment, you get kicked into the long grass.”

Inspector Caisley explained that the force would carry out a risk assessment and then decide on a response, and that if the immediate risk was assessed as low, you would not get an immediate response.

Police can seize motorcycles and arrest riders who cause problems for residents.

The cost of returning a motorcycle is expensive and repeat offenders are likely to have their motorcycles scrapped.

