Dog attacks in Northumberland increase by 22%, data shows
A freedom of information request to Northumbria Police revealed there were 178 reported incidents in 2023 where a dangerously out of control dog injured a person or an assistance dog.
This was a 22% increase from the 146 incidents recorded in 2022. There were 131 incidents in 2021 and 121 incidents in 2020.
The crimes recorded may have happened in public or private settings.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We recognise there has been an increase in the number of injuries caused by dogs that are not under proper control.
“There are a number of contributing factors for this, including an increase in dog ownership across the region.
“We have also seen an increase in owners requesting police assistance in seizing their dogs following an incident.
“As a force, we continue to review any incidents involving a dog considered to be dangerous on a case-by-case basis, including whether it is appropriate to pursue criminal action against the owner. Our overarching priority is always the safety of the wider public.
“We would ask anyone with concerns to report them to police using the ‘Report’ page of our website, or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”
Dog attacks have been the subject of heightened public attention due to debate around the XL bully breed, which was banned following fatalities from attacks by the breed in 2023. Since the start of February, owning an unregistered XL bully has been a criminal offence.