Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of people in Northumberland were attacked by dogs last year according to data obtained by the Northumberland Gazette.

A freedom of information request to Northumbria Police revealed there were 178 reported incidents in 2023 where a dangerously out of control dog injured a person or an assistance dog.

This was a 22% increase from the 146 incidents recorded in 2022. There were 131 incidents in 2021 and 121 incidents in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crimes recorded may have happened in public or private settings.

Public attention on dog attacks has increased following the debate around the XL bully breed. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We recognise there has been an increase in the number of injuries caused by dogs that are not under proper control.

“There are a number of contributing factors for this, including an increase in dog ownership across the region.

“We have also seen an increase in owners requesting police assistance in seizing their dogs following an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a force, we continue to review any incidents involving a dog considered to be dangerous on a case-by-case basis, including whether it is appropriate to pursue criminal action against the owner. Our overarching priority is always the safety of the wider public.

“We would ask anyone with concerns to report them to police using the ‘Report’ page of our website, or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.”