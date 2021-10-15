Disqualified driver jailed after dangerous crash in Northumberland

Kyle Lowes was jailed for two years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

On May 2, banned driver Kyle Lowes decided he had had enough of being passenger. During a trip, he tricked his way behind the wheel despite protests from the car's owner, who was with her young children.

Despite being banned from driving in 2015, Lowes pressed down the accelerator – but the journey from hell came to an abrupt halt near Longframlington when the car flipped and landed in a ditch.

The female owner of the car suffered broken ribs, concussion, memory loss and a broken arm, while a 10-year-old passenger sustained a fractured ankle.

A passing motorist stopped to help the family but Lowes, desperate to evade arrest, asked the witness not to contact police.

The concerned motorist ignored his plea and alerted emergency services, who attended the scene.

Lowes, 34, from Ashington, was subsequently arrested and later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of driving with no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and on Tuesday he was sentenced to two years behind bars by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court. He was also handed an extra four-year driving ban and forbidden from contacting the female who was inside the car for five years.

Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police’s Road Safety Team, said: “Lowes is exactly where he belongs – behind bars and nowhere near a set of car keys. He knowingly and willingly endangered the lives of four passengers as he ignored the occupants’ protestations and tricked his way into the driver’s seat.

“His selfish and dangerous actions behind the wheel resulted in two occupants being seriously injured, but despite that, his first instinct was to try to protect himself – pleading with a witness not to contact police.

“Our roads are not racetracks and the law is there for a reason – to help protect all road users. Lowes proved himself to be a danger to others and now must deal with the consequences of his actions.”