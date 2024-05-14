Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police officers are investigating a burglary at a cricket club in Northumberland.

Ashington Cricket Club was broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 12 with cash and spirits stolen from the club’s bar.

An online fundraiser has since been set up to help the club recover from the financial loss as a result and to repair damage caused during the burglary.

Club chair Steve Storey said: “This burglary has caused damage to the new bar and we have suffered a significant loss, which we will be unable to recover.

Ashington Cricket Club was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning. (Photo by Google)

“We have worked tirelessly to renovate the club to make it a fantastic place for residents of the local town to enjoy a drink and support local sport.

“This burglary has had an impact on all members and volunteers and will have a huge financial impact on all aspects of the club, including our junior section.”

The club issued a further statement on social media later on Sunday, thanking members of the public that had supported the club.

It said: “Following the devastating blow of the burglary to the club overnight, we are grateful for the speedy and professional response from Northumbria Police.

“We are also grateful to all of our members and friends who rallied around today and helped us.

“Thanks to them, we managed to host a junior game in the morning and a women’s game this afternoon, and even run a makeshift bar.

“We are receiving a huge amount of messages of support and offers of help from local people and businesses who are appalled by what happened to our community club. Working together, we will not be beaten.”

The club later added that it was “extremely thankful” after the fundraiser was set up at gofundme.com/f/help-ashington-cricket-club.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of burglary at a premises on Langwell Crescent in Ashington, which is believed to have taken place between 2.15am and 4.10am on Sunday, May 12.

"It was reported that an offender gained entry to the premises and took a quantity of cash before leaving the scene.