Detective makes fresh appeal after attempted murder charge in Alnwick

The detective leading an investigation into alleged assaults which led to a charge of attempted murder has made a fresh appeal for information.

A man was charged with attempted murder following two reported stabbings within minutes of each other in the town just after Christmas.

Police were called to an address on Sycamore Avenue at about 1.37am on Thursday, December 27. A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Just a minute later, a further report was received of a second incident at an address on Howling Lane.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Brett Fenwick, 35, of Lower Barresdale, Alnwick, was charged with attempted murder, joint aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article, and causing GBH with intent.

Blaine Fenwick, 24, of Lower Barresdale, Alnwick, was charged with joint aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

They appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on December 28, and were remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, January 25.

Now the officer leading the investigation has made a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Jason Hazell said: “We are currently exploring several lines of inquiry and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about these incidents.

“Two people have been charged in relation to both incidents but our investigation will continue and we are still hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area concerned in the early hours of December 27.

“If you were out on the evening of Boxing Day and saw anything when you were returning home that you thought was unusual or if you know anything that could help the investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 100 27/12/18 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.