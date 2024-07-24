Deputy Northumbria PCC appointed despite concerns over need for role
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle Labour councillor Clare Penny-Evans has been named as second in command to the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Susan Dungworth.
Her appointment was ratified by a panel of councillors after a confirmation hearing in Gateshead.
However, concerns have been raised about the need for the PCC to have a deputy, a role which comes with a £65,000 pro-rata annual salary.
The Northumbria force area has not had a deputy PCC for 10 years, when former chief superintendent Mark Dennett retired during Vera Baird’s first term in office.
Dame Vera did not name another deputy and her successor, the now North East mayor Kim McGuinness, never appointed one during her five years as PCC.
Cllr Penny-Evans will take up the role on a part-time basis from September, working three days a week.
Cllr Gordon Stewart said: “Concern has to be raised about the need for a deputy PCC. The cost to the taxpayer has to be considered, as well as why the previous PCC did not choose to have a deputy.
“There have been no adverse comments about the candidate and I hope she does well in the role. But I also have concerns about the lack of a defined purpose for the job.”
A report to the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel said that the exact role of the deputy had not yet been finalised.
Panel chair Angela Douglas confirmed that councillors had endorsed the appointment but members “did express some reservations about the process”.
Cllr Nick Oliver questioned the candidate during the hearing on how she could know she was qualified for the position without knowing what her responsibilities would be.
Cllr Penny-Evans replied that she had worked in the region’s community and voluntary sector for over 30 years, including advocating for children’s rights and running a mediation service, and that her experience was “always about working with and listening to communities”.
She said she was particularly passionate about tackling violence against women and girls but that her role as deputy would ultimately be to back up the elected PCC in “whatever she wants me to support her with”.