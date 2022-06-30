The woman, whose identity is protected, had fallen asleep on a sofa in a flat after a night out, and woke up to find Dean Graham raping her.

Her blow to his face stopped the attack, but Graham then pretended nothing had happened and asked her why she had hit him.

Graham, 42, of Kirkley Drive in Ponteland, denied rape and sexual assault but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Dean Graham was found guilty of rape following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor David Comb told the court: "Mr Graham took advantage of the situation in which he found himself, for his own sexual gratification.

"When she went to sleep on the living room sofa, he approached."

The victim had been celebrating her birthday in December 2018 and had gone to a friend’s house in Newcastle to spend the night.

Mr Comb said she woke up when she realised what was happening to her and added: "At that stage she punched him in the face, which did succeed in causing him to stop.

"She was shocked and distressed and commenced a search for her mobile phone.

"As she did that, he followed her around, pretending nothing had happened and asking why she had punched him in the face."

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks sentenced Graham to six years and ten months behind bars and said he must register as a sex offender for life.