Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Stephenson fled to Marbella two days before he was due to be sentenced in August 2020 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

He was extradited back to the UK from Spain and put behind bars at Newcastle Crown Court in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same court, the 30-year-old has now been given another nine months, which will not extend his long sentence any further.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Stephenson, sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court the attack on the woman happened at around the same time Stephenson's drug dealing was going on.

Mr Fish said Stephenson had argued with the woman, who was in her car and she left the vehicle.

He added: "She returned a short time later and the defendant was holding the rear wing mirror from the car in his hand.

"He then hit her over the head with it.

Aaron Stephenson.

"It caused a cut to her head, which bled."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephenson, formerly of Newbiggin, who has previous convictions for violence, admitted assault in relation to the attack.

Penny Hall, defending, said Stephenson has another four to five years to serve for the drugs convictions and the assault offence happened some time ago.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Stephenson to nine months behind bars for the attack but said it will be served at the same time as the jail term he is already serving.