Dealer serving 13 years jailed again for attacking woman with car wing mirror
Aaron Stephenson fled to Marbella two days before he was due to be sentenced in August 2020 for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.
He was extradited back to the UK from Spain and put behind bars at Newcastle Crown Court in September 2021.
At the same court, the 30-year-old has now been given another nine months, which will not extend his long sentence any further.
Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court the attack on the woman happened at around the same time Stephenson's drug dealing was going on.
Mr Fish said Stephenson had argued with the woman, who was in her car and she left the vehicle.
He added: "She returned a short time later and the defendant was holding the rear wing mirror from the car in his hand.
"He then hit her over the head with it.
"It caused a cut to her head, which bled."
Stephenson, formerly of Newbiggin, who has previous convictions for violence, admitted assault in relation to the attack.
Penny Hall, defending, said Stephenson has another four to five years to serve for the drugs convictions and the assault offence happened some time ago.
Judge Robert Adams sentenced Stephenson to nine months behind bars for the attack but said it will be served at the same time as the jail term he is already serving.
Judge Adams said Stephenson's "whole attitude" seems to have changed since he received the substantial jail term and told him: "This will not add to your overall sentence."