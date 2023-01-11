Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

Just weeks after prosecutors changed their minds about reducing the charge against David Hunter to manslaughter, his defence team is arguing that proper procedures were not followed when the 75-was arrested.

Mr Hunter retired to Paphos 20 years ago with his wife Janice, and she was found dead at the home they shared in December 2021.

He has admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but his legal team has always insisted it was an assisted suicide, not murder, saying he acted out of love for his wife.

David and Janice Hunter on their wedding day.

And this week a ‘voir dire’ – a trial within trial – began in relation to whether Mr Hunter was given his right to a lawyer, independent translation, and cautioned before statements were taken from him.

Three officers were called and were cross-examined before the case was then adjourned until January 17.

At the next hearing, the prosecution will call some further witnesses and Mr Hunter is likely to give evidence.

He is being represented by Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad which defends British people embroiled in legal difficulties overseas.

He said: “The voir dire which is currently being held is to challenge the fact that David did not have a lawyer nor translator when key statements were taken from him.

“Cypriot Law was found by the Supreme Court of Cyprus not to conform with European provisions on the right to a lawyer in the Ayia Napa rape case appeal [held in January last year] in that in Cypriot law, one has the right to a lawyer from the point of charge whilst the European Directive gives this right to an individual from as soon as they are a suspect.

"The Supreme Court stated that the protections provided by the directive must be the operative provisions to be applied in Cyprus.

“We will continue to do everything we can to fight for David and we thank those from the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and the rest of the world for their support.”

Mr Hunter’s family is continuing to raise funds to assist with his legal costs, and have so far raised nearly £28,000.