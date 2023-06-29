David Hunter, 75, is accused of murdering his terminally-ill wife, Janice Hunter, at their home in the Cypriot village of Tremithousa near Pathos, after she was found dead on December 18, 2021.

Mr Hunter was discovered heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma, before being charged with murder once he came to.

He has admitted killing his wife of 56 years, but maintains he was begged to do so by Janice due to the pain her blood cancer was causing her.

David Hunter previously gave testimony at the trial in Paphos.

His trial at Paphos Assize Court has now been adjourned, with a verdict expected on July 21, 2023.

Mr Hunter’s lawyer Michael Polak, who runs the organisation Justice Abroad, said: “This remains a tragic case. Janice and David were loving partners for over 50 years and enjoyed their retirement together in Cyprus until she became ill and was in excruciating pain.

“She continuously asked him to end her life, however he hoped that she would get better.

“David finally acted when begged again because of the pain he could see her in and out of love for her. The elements required for premeditation are not present in this case.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years.

“We remain hopeful that David will receive a verdict that does not deny him a chance of leaving prison and returning home.”