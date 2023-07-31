Mr Hunter, 76, was found not guilty of the premeditated murder of Janice Hunter, 74, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter on July 21.

This morning the retired miner was handed a two-year prison sentence by the court in Paphos, and has been released as a result of the time he has already spent in custody during the trial period.

Founder of Justice Abroad and leader of Mr Hunter’s legal team Michael Polak said: “We are very pleased with the sentence of the Court today which means that David will be free immediately.

Janice and David Hunter, who had been together for 56 years. (Photo: family picture)

“The result of today’s hearing, and the court’s previous decision finding Mr Hunter not guilty of murder, is what we have been fighting for in this case and David is very pleased with the outcome today.

“David would like to thank his legal team for their work, the experts who supported his case, and everyone from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and around the world who has supported him.

“This has been a tragic case and difficult for all of those involved with it, but today’s decision was the right one and allows David and his family to grieve together.”

Mr Hunter admitted killing his wife, who was terminally-ill with blood cancer, at their home in the Cypriot village of Tremithousa after she was found dead on December 18, 2021.

David and Janice Hunter on their wedding day. (Photo: family picture)

Mr Hunter was discovered heavily sedated and spent two weeks in a coma, before being charged with murder once he came to.

He maintains he was begged to do so by Janice due to the pain her blood cancer was causing her.

The childhood sweethearts had been married for 56 years and retired to Cyprus several years ago.

Mr Polak added: “The sentencing exercise was not a simple one given that a case like this has never come before the courts of Cyprus before.