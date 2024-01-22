Northumbria Police has disclosed that 64 officers were accused of sexual or domestic abuse in a four-year period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between April 2019 and March 2023, 64 Northumbria Police officers, including two former officers, were accused of sexual or domestic violence.

Of these, 54 were investigated, 17 of whom continued in their normal duties during the investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 11 officers were subsequently dismissed following investigations and three were ultimately prosecuted. The force handed over these statistics at the request of North Tyneside Council’s Community Independent Group.

Northumbria Police released the data to North Tyneside councillors. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The group also asked why police had not handed over this data earlier as part of a Liberal Democrat mass freedom of information (FOI) request to every force in the UK last year.

A subsequent article from The Observer reported in December 2023 that the data from responsive forces revealed 1,100 officers across England and Wales were under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse, but Northumbria Police was a force that had not responded.

Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside, Carl Johnson, said: “The police have said that they didn’t receive the FOI from the Liberal Democratic Party, that is why they did not respond. They responded to us when we asked for the information, so I am sure had they received the FOI they would have responded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the request for the data, Northumbria Police referred the Local Democracy Reporting Service to a statement made by Detective Superintendent Donna Rose, the force’s head of professional standards, in November last year.

The statement reads: “It is an honour and a privilege to be a police officer, and upon joining we take an oath to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality. Sadly, as we have seen both nationally and locally, there are times when individuals fail to meet these qualities.

“In the more serious cases, this can lead to criminal action being taken against those same people who made a commitment to uphold the law. We absolutely recognise the impact such incidents can have on the communities we are here to protect.”