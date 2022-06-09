Danny Humble murder trial: Two teenagers cleared of killing Cramlington dad

Two of the teenagers, Izaak Little, 18, of Blackthorn Drive in Blyth and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, have now been found not guilty at the direction of the judge trying the case at Newcastle Crown Court.Mr Justice Bennathan told jurors: "The trial judge has a duty to review matters and decide if the cases of any defendants on any charge should go any further, or if the case should be brought to an end."In this case, I've carried out that review and I've applied legal tests relevant to my responsibility but not to yours, and I've decided the charge of murder faced by Izaak Little and (a youth) cannot carry on any further.