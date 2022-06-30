Mr Humble was allegedly set upon as he walked home from a night out with partner Adele Stubbs in May last year.

They were walking near to the Romsey Close area of Cramlington when it is claimed banter between Mr Humble and a group of youths over him looking like Ant McPartlin degenerated into violence.

The Newcastle United fan, 35, was allegedly punched, kicked and stamped on in a joint attack which ruptured a blood vessel in his neck.

Danny Humble was 35 when he died.

He was taken to the RVI but doctors could not save him and he died a day later.

Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth, Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Bailey Wilson, 18, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, deny murdering Mr Humble in May last year.