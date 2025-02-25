A dangerous drug driver has been jailed after causing the death of a man and leaving three other members of his family with life-changing injuries.

Owen Rutherford, 25, was driving a white Seat Leon on the A68 at Beukley Bank, in Northumberland, on October 1, 2023, when he collided with a blue Kia Nero.

At the time, Rutherford was travelling recklessly, overtaking on a blind summit at a speed in excess of 85mph, whilst under the influence of cocaine.

Tragically, the 69-year-old male driver of the Kia died in hospital several days later, as a result of his injuries.

His wife, adult daughter and another person, who were passengers in the Kia, all sustained life-changing injuries as a result of the collision. Their treasured family dog also died at the scene.

Rutherford, of Ridsdale, Hexham was charged with one count of death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He later pleaded guilty to all offences at Newcastle Crown Court in January this year.

Appearing before the same court on Monday, Rutherford was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 19 years.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the family involved in this tragic event.

“Rutherford’s incredibly dangerous actions saw one man lose his life and his family’s lives shattered. They now have to live without their much-loved husband, father, uncle and friend.

“As well as the life that was lost, three other people have to live with life-changing injuries as a result of his dangerous decision to get behind the wheel.”

He added: “Multiple witnesses came forward following an appeal for information after the incident, with evidence showing Rutherford’s reckless driving in the minutes leading up to the collision. Sadly, Rutherford’s irresponsible actions that day have went on to cause total devastation.

“I would like to thank the victims, their families and witnesses for their patience, understanding and trust during this investigation.

“No-one should end up losing their life on our roads, and unfortunately this incident is a stark reminder of what can happen as a result of anyone who chooses to drive dangerously while under the influence of drugs.”